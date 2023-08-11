EnerSys (ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 29th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

EnerSys Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:ENS traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 324,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

