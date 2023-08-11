EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. EnerSys updated its Q2 guidance to $1.77-1.87 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS stock traded down $11.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,421. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.75. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $113.34.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

