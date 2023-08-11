EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Oppenheimer

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ENS opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

