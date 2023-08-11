Entain Plc (LON:ENT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.90 Per Share

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Entain Price Performance

ENT opened at GBX 1,337.50 ($17.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,045 ($13.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,283.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,346.96. The stock has a market cap of £8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,691.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($23.07) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.53) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,822.50 ($23.29).

Insider Transactions at Entain

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.46), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($816,583.77). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

