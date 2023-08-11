Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 561,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 4.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.79. 2,653,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

