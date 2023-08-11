Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 26,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 167,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$107.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

