EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of EOG Resources worth $108,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. 722,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,255. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

