Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09, reports. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million.

Equillium Price Performance

Shares of EQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,616. Equillium has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Get Equillium alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Equillium from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQ

About Equillium

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.