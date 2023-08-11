Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ashland Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ashland in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.68. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 59,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $114.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

