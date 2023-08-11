Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chesswood Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$81.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.62 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 17.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chesswood Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Chesswood Group Price Performance

CHW stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.49. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,452. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 983.35, a current ratio of 45.30 and a quick ratio of 38.05. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$7.22 and a 52-week high of C$13.60.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

