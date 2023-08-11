Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Standex International Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standex International in a report released on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Standex International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SXI opened at $164.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87. Standex International has a one year low of $80.88 and a one year high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $188.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $106,039.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $161,374.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $106,039.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,204 shares of company stock worth $609,090. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,378,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Standex International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 568,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.