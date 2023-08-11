Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) EVP Sells $963,000.00 in Stock

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.