ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of ESE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.43. 94,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,034. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $248.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

