ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.62-$3.68 EPS.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on ESCO Technologies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ESE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,410. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $248.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

