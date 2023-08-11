Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Up 25.6%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 114,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 71,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

