ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $628.69

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 628.69 ($8.03) and traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.69). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 656.80 ($8.39), with a volume of 2,994 shares.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 679.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 628.90.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.