ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Trading Down 4.1%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 17,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 465,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 362.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 704,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 552,238 shares during the last quarter.

About ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

