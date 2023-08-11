Ethereum (ETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $222.17 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,849.10 or 0.06287146 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $222.17 billion and approximately $3.48 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,149,688 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

