Ethernity Chain (ERN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,640.40

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00005270 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $46.50 million and approximately $14,640.40 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

