Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,523. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

ETSY stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.81. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

