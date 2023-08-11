Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens cut shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of EVBG opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $869.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after buying an additional 195,327 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after buying an additional 223,680 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

