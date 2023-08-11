Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVBG

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of EVBG opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $869.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $22,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,476,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,314,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.