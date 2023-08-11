Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$452.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.89 million. Everbridge also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48-1.52 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,885. The firm has a market cap of $869.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.78.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

