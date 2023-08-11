Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.5-114.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.98 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EVBG. Barclays cut their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.78.

EVBG stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 241,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

