EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,454 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,922,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,260,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,953,000 after purchasing an additional 187,985 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $5,885,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,842 shares of company stock worth $901,792. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 1,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

