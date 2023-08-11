Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) vs. Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Financial Review

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cibus and Evogene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cibus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 111.44 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -1.00 Evogene $1.67 million 20.74 -$26.64 million ($0.59) -1.42

Cibus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evogene. Evogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cibus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evogene has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cibus and Evogene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Evogene 0 0 3 0 3.00

Evogene has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 560.45%. Given Evogene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evogene is more favorable than Cibus.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and Evogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -530.20% -143.18% Evogene -1,184.90% -67.04% -44.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Evogene shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Evogene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evogene beats Cibus on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Human Health segment discovers and develops human microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-oncology, GI related disorders, and antimicrobial resistance organisms. The Industrial Applications segment develops enhanced castor bean seeds to serve as a feedstock source for other industrial uses. The company also provides medical cannabis products. It operates in the United States, Israel, Brazil, and internationally. The company has strategic collaborations and licensing agreements with agricultural companies, such as BASF SE, Corteva, and Bayer. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.