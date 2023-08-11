Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Given New $8.60 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.10 to $8.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

EVLV traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $7.64. 9,080,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,930. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 155.21%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $511,658.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,557,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,367.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $511,658.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,557,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,367.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $239,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,323 shares of company stock worth $1,501,866 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

