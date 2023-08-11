Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $114,804.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

