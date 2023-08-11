Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Announces Earnings Results

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), reports. The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.88%.

Shares of NYSE EE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 15,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,381. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.28. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

