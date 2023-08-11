Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Market Perform Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reissued their market perform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.27.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. Exelixis has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.17.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,263 shares of company stock worth $2,955,718. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,475,000 after buying an additional 12,597,851 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,038,000 after buying an additional 5,500,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 67.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after buying an additional 2,315,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $41,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

