Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 93,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Falco Resources Stock Down 12.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

