FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $90,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,240.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $90,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,240.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $49,546.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,670.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,350 shares of company stock worth $307,347 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 69,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 15.98%.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

