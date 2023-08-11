Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $103.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

