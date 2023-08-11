FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.4% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.36. 999,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,046. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

