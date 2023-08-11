Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $165.38 million and $14.40 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,942,082 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

