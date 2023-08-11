Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 592.86 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.67). 45,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 64,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601.70 ($7.69).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £543.87 million, a P/E ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 593.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity Emerging Markets

In other Fidelity Emerging Markets news, insider Torsten Koster acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £89,100 ($113,865.81). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.