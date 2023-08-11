Financial Analysis: DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) versus Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) and DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vita Coco and DNA Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 2 5 0 2.71 DNA Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $26.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than DNA Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 6.26% 20.71% 14.40% DNA Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Vita Coco and DNA Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.7% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and DNA Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $465.44 million 3.31 $7.81 million $0.51 53.53 DNA Brands N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -0.03

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than DNA Brands. DNA Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vita Coco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vita Coco beats DNA Brands on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc. provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc. also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

