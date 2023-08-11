Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 4,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Findev Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Findev alerts:

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Findev had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 48.57%. The business had revenue of C$0.81 million during the quarter.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

Further Reading

