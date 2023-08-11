Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FINGF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $32.59. 5,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. Finning International has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $34.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. Finning International’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

