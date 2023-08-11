Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FINGF. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Finning International stock remained flat at $33.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

