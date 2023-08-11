First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AG

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 1.5 %

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Shares of AG opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.89. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.