First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,000 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

ACN opened at $310.40 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.12. The stock has a market cap of $206.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

