First Pacific Advisors LP Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,901 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $218,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $842.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $866.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

