First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 1,400 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 1.86% of Herbalife worth $29,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

