First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 190,744 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 190,744 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Kinder Morgan worth $145,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.