First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 1,977 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.1 %

DLTR opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

