First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $19.81. 54,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 768% from the average session volume of 6,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Tech Giants To Buy Amidst The Sector’s Pullback
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.