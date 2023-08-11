First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $19.81. 54,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 768% from the average session volume of 6,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.