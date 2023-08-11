First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.93. 42,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,098. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $251.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.4157 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.