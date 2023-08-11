First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.93. 42,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,098. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $251.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.4157 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

