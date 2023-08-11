First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Lifted by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 2.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 177,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $3,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth about $293,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

