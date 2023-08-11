First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 537.5% in July

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 537.5% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

FCT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 16,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.